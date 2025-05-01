Back
Adaptive Immunity A defense system with components that adapt over time, providing specific protection against particular pathogens. Cell-Mediated Immunity A branch of defense targeting intracellular pathogens using T cells and their receptors. Humoral Immunity A branch of defense targeting extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies. T Cell A lymphocyte developing in the thymus, crucial for recognizing and eliminating infected host cells. B Cell A lymphocyte maturing in bone marrow, responsible for producing antibodies against specific antigens. Antigen A foreign molecule capable of triggering a specific immune response by lymphocytes. Antibody A protein secreted by plasma cells that binds specifically to antigens, aiding in their neutralization. Primary Lymphoid Organ A site where immature lymphocytes develop into naive forms, such as the thymus and bone marrow. Secondary Lymphoid Organ A site where naive lymphocytes encounter antigens and become activated, including lymph nodes and spleen. Naive Lymphocyte A fully developed but inactive T or B cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen. Plasma Cell A differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large amounts of antibodies. Memory Cell A long-lived lymphocyte capable of mounting a rapid response upon re-exposure to its specific antigen. T Cell Receptor A membrane protein on T cells that recognizes specific antigens presented by other cells. B Cell Receptor A membrane-bound immunoglobulin on B cells that binds specific antigens, initiating activation. Antigen-Presenting Cell A cell, such as a dendritic cell, that displays antigens to T cells, initiating their activation.
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
