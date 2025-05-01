Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Adaptive Immunity A defense system with components that adapt over time, providing specific protection against particular pathogens.

Cell-Mediated Immunity A branch of defense targeting intracellular pathogens using T cells and their receptors.

Humoral Immunity A branch of defense targeting extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies.

T Cell A lymphocyte developing in the thymus, crucial for recognizing and eliminating infected host cells.

B Cell A lymphocyte maturing in bone marrow, responsible for producing antibodies against specific antigens.

Antigen A foreign molecule capable of triggering a specific immune response by lymphocytes.