Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
Cytotoxic T cells are primarily involved in ____________.
The humoral response is initiated by production of:
Primary vs. Secondary Lymphoid Organs
T cells and B cells are produced in the:
T cells mature in the __________ & B-cells mature in the ____________.
The secondary lymphoid organs:
Which of the following are two of the secondary lymphoid organs?
Map of the Lesson on Adaptive Immunity
Overview of Adaptive Immunity
What major advantage is conveyed by having a system of adaptive immunity?