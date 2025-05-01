Back
Selective Toxicity Ability of a chemical to harm microbes without damaging the host, forming the foundation for effective antimicrobial therapy. Pathogen A microorganism responsible for causing disease within a host organism. Magic Bullet A concept describing a chemical agent that specifically targets and destroys pathogens without harming the host. Antimicrobial A general term for any drug or agent that inhibits or kills microbes, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Antibacterial A substance or drug designed to inhibit or kill bacterial organisms specifically. Antibiotic A naturally produced antibacterial agent, such as penicillin, derived from organisms like molds. Antiviral A drug or agent that targets and inhibits the replication or function of viruses. Antifungal A drug or agent that targets and inhibits the growth of fungi. Antiparasitic A drug or agent used to treat infections caused by nonfungal parasites or eukaryotic organisms. Chemotherapy The use of chemical substances to treat diseases, including microbial infections, not limited to cancer therapy. Resistance The ability of microbes to withstand the effects of drugs that once killed or inhibited them, threatening treatment success. Penicillin The first true antibiotic, discovered from mold, which inhibits bacterial growth and revolutionized infection treatment. Synthetic Antibacterial A laboratory-made drug designed to inhibit or kill bacteria, distinct from naturally occurring antibiotics.
Introduction to Antimicrobial Drugs definitions
