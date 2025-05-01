Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Selective Toxicity Ability of a chemical to harm microbes without damaging the host, forming the foundation for effective antimicrobial therapy.

Pathogen A microorganism responsible for causing disease within a host organism.

Magic Bullet A concept describing a chemical agent that specifically targets and destroys pathogens without harming the host.

Antimicrobial A general term for any drug or agent that inhibits or kills microbes, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.

Antibacterial A substance or drug designed to inhibit or kill bacterial organisms specifically.

Antibiotic A naturally produced antibacterial agent, such as penicillin, derived from organisms like molds.