Introduction to Antimicrobial Drugs definitions

  • Selective Toxicity
    Ability of a chemical to harm microbes without damaging the host, forming the foundation for effective antimicrobial therapy.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism responsible for causing disease within a host organism.
  • Magic Bullet
    A concept describing a chemical agent that specifically targets and destroys pathogens without harming the host.
  • Antimicrobial
    A general term for any drug or agent that inhibits or kills microbes, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.
  • Antibacterial
    A substance or drug designed to inhibit or kill bacterial organisms specifically.
  • Antibiotic
    A naturally produced antibacterial agent, such as penicillin, derived from organisms like molds.
  • Antiviral
    A drug or agent that targets and inhibits the replication or function of viruses.
  • Antifungal
    A drug or agent that targets and inhibits the growth of fungi.
  • Antiparasitic
    A drug or agent used to treat infections caused by nonfungal parasites or eukaryotic organisms.
  • Chemotherapy
    The use of chemical substances to treat diseases, including microbial infections, not limited to cancer therapy.
  • Resistance
    The ability of microbes to withstand the effects of drugs that once killed or inhibited them, threatening treatment success.
  • Penicillin
    The first true antibiotic, discovered from mold, which inhibits bacterial growth and revolutionized infection treatment.
  • Synthetic Antibacterial
    A laboratory-made drug designed to inhibit or kill bacteria, distinct from naturally occurring antibiotics.