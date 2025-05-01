Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cell Wall Semi-rigid outer layer of bacteria that prevents rupture from internal water pressure and provides structural support.

Peptidoglycan Mesh-like polymer of polysaccharides and proteins unique to bacteria, forming the main structural component of the cell wall.

Cell Envelope Collective term for all layers surrounding a bacterial cell, including the cell wall, cell membrane, and outer membrane if present.

N-acetylglucosamine Monosaccharide subunit, abbreviated as NAG, that alternates with NAM in glycan chains of peptidoglycan.

N-acetylmuramic Acid Monosaccharide subunit, abbreviated as NAM, found in peptidoglycan and linked to tetrapeptide chains.

Glycan Chain Long sugar chain in peptidoglycan, composed of alternating NAG and NAM units linked by beta-1,4-glycosidic bonds.