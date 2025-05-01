Back
Cell Wall Semi-rigid outer layer of bacteria that prevents rupture from internal water pressure and provides structural support. Peptidoglycan Mesh-like polymer of polysaccharides and proteins unique to bacteria, forming the main structural component of the cell wall. Cell Envelope Collective term for all layers surrounding a bacterial cell, including the cell wall, cell membrane, and outer membrane if present. N-acetylglucosamine Monosaccharide subunit, abbreviated as NAG, that alternates with NAM in glycan chains of peptidoglycan. N-acetylmuramic Acid Monosaccharide subunit, abbreviated as NAM, found in peptidoglycan and linked to tetrapeptide chains. Glycan Chain Long sugar chain in peptidoglycan, composed of alternating NAG and NAM units linked by beta-1,4-glycosidic bonds. Tetrapeptide Short peptide of four amino acids attached to NAM units, crucial for cross-linking glycan chains in peptidoglycan. Peptide Interbridge Amino acid cross-link connecting tetrapeptides of adjacent glycan chains, present in gram-positive bacteria. Gram Stain Differential staining technique that distinguishes bacteria based on cell wall structure, resulting in purple or colorless cells. Gram-Positive Bacteria Bacteria with thick peptidoglycan layers, lacking an outer membrane, and retaining the purple Gram stain. Gram-Negative Bacteria Bacteria with thin peptidoglycan layers, possessing an outer membrane, and not retaining the purple Gram stain. Outer Membrane Additional membrane external to the cell wall in gram-negative bacteria, contributing to structural complexity. Capsule Optional outermost layer in some bacteria, outside the cell envelope, providing extra protection and sometimes aiding in adherence. Beta-1,4-Glycosidic Bond Covalent linkage joining NAG and NAM units in glycan chains, essential for peptidoglycan stability. Plasma Membrane Innermost membrane of bacterial cells, also called the cell membrane, forming part of the cell envelope.
Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls definitions
