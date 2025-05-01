Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Plasmid Small, circular double-stranded DNA molecule in bacteria, capable of independent replication and often carrying non-essential genes.

Chromosomal DNA Main genetic material of a bacterial cell, typically depicted in red, essential for cell survival and replication.

Antibiotic Resistance Trait encoded by certain genes on plasmids, enabling bacteria to survive exposure to specific antimicrobial agents.

Plasmid Curing Process resulting in the loss of a plasmid from a bacterial cell, which can occur naturally or be chemically induced.

Chemical Induction Method used by scientists to trigger the removal of plasmids from bacterial cells, facilitating plasmid curing.

Episome Specialized plasmid capable of integrating into the bacterial chromosome, allowing coordinated replication and inheritance.