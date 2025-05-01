Back
Plasmid Small, circular double-stranded DNA molecule in bacteria, capable of independent replication and often carrying non-essential genes. Chromosomal DNA Main genetic material of a bacterial cell, typically depicted in red, essential for cell survival and replication. Antibiotic Resistance Trait encoded by certain genes on plasmids, enabling bacteria to survive exposure to specific antimicrobial agents. Plasmid Curing Process resulting in the loss of a plasmid from a bacterial cell, which can occur naturally or be chemically induced. Chemical Induction Method used by scientists to trigger the removal of plasmids from bacterial cells, facilitating plasmid curing. Episome Specialized plasmid capable of integrating into the bacterial chromosome, allowing coordinated replication and inheritance. Integration Event where an episome becomes embedded within the bacterial chromosomal DNA, ensuring its replication with the chromosome. Binary Fission Asexual reproduction process in bacteria, resulting in two daughter cells each inheriting chromosomal and integrated episomal DNA. Daughter Cell Product of bacterial cell division, inheriting genetic material including any integrated episomes from the parent cell. DNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for replicating both chromosomal and plasmid DNA within bacterial cells. Double-Stranded DNA Molecular structure of both plasmids and bacterial chromosomes, consisting of two complementary nucleotide chains. Non-Essential Genes Genetic sequences often found on plasmids, not required for basic survival but may confer advantageous traits.
Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids definitions
