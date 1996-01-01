7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids
Bacterial plasmids are found in all bacteria.
Bacterial plasmids are not essential for bacterial life.
Bacterial plasmids replicate independently of the bacterial chromosome.
Bacteria can lose their plasmids in a process called “plasmid curing”.
Bacterial plasmids are replicated by the same DNA machinery that replicated the bacterial chromosome.
Genes that encode for proteins used in cellular respiration.
Genes that encode for proteins used in DNA replication.
Genes that encode for antibiotic resistance.
Genes that encode for cell envelope/membrane development.
Episomes carry genes that are not vital to a bacterial cell’s life.
Episomes do not replicate independently of the bacterial chromosome.
Episomes are replicated by the same DNA machinery that replicated the bacterial chromosome.
Episomes are integrated into the bacterial chromosome.
The viral DNA remains separate from the bacterial chromosome and is not passed on to the daughter cells.
The viral DNA is incorporated into the bacterial chromosome and passed on to the daughter cells.
That viral DNA remains separate from the bacterial chromosome but is still passed on to the daughter cells.
The viral DNA is degraded by the bacterial cell.