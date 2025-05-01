Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A multi-stage process using oxygen to convert glucose into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water, mainly in mitochondria.

Mitochondria Organelle in eukaryotes where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur, often called the cell’s powerhouse.

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, breaking down glucose into smaller molecules.

Pyruvate Oxidation The second stage, converting products of glycolysis into molecules that enter the Krebs cycle, without directly generating ATP.

Krebs Cycle A series of reactions in mitochondria that further break down molecules from glycolysis, producing electron carriers and CO2.

Electron Transport Chain A sequence of proteins in mitochondria that transfer electrons, leading to ATP production via oxidative phosphorylation.