Back
Aerobic Cellular Respiration A multi-stage process using oxygen to convert glucose into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water, mainly in mitochondria. Mitochondria Organelle in eukaryotes where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur, often called the cell’s powerhouse. Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, breaking down glucose into smaller molecules. Pyruvate Oxidation The second stage, converting products of glycolysis into molecules that enter the Krebs cycle, without directly generating ATP. Krebs Cycle A series of reactions in mitochondria that further break down molecules from glycolysis, producing electron carriers and CO2. Electron Transport Chain A sequence of proteins in mitochondria that transfer electrons, leading to ATP production via oxidative phosphorylation. Chemiosmosis The movement of protons across a membrane, driving ATP synthesis during the final stage of aerobic cellular respiration. ATP The main energy currency of the cell, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration. Redox Reaction A chemical process involving electron transfer, where one molecule is oxidized and another is reduced. Glucose A six-carbon sugar serving as the primary fuel for aerobic cellular respiration, with the formula C6H12O6. Oxygen The final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration, essential for efficient ATP production. Prokaryotes Cells lacking mitochondria, performing most stages of aerobic cellular respiration in the cytoplasm. Eukaryotes Cells containing mitochondria, where most aerobic cellular respiration stages take place. Substrate Level Phosphorylation A method of ATP generation occurring directly in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, without the electron transport chain. Oxidative Phosphorylation ATP synthesis driven by the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis, producing most of the cell’s ATP.
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15