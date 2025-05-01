Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Decontamination Overall reduction of pathogens to a safe level, serving as the broadest category for microbial control in various scenarios.

Sanitization Cleaning process that reduces pathogens to meet public health standards, resulting in items that appear clean and are less toxic to humans.

Disinfection Elimination of most pathogens, though some resistant microbes may survive; more toxic than sanitization.

Sterilization Complete elimination of all microbes except prions, ensuring virtually zero survival of any microorganism.

Preservation Delaying spoilage of perishable products by slowing microbial growth, rather than killing microbes.

Physical Methods Approaches such as temperature control and filtration used to limit or eliminate microbial presence.