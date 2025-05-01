Skip to main content
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth definitions

  • Decontamination
    Overall reduction of pathogens to a safe level, serving as the broadest category for microbial control in various scenarios.
  • Sanitization
    Cleaning process that reduces pathogens to meet public health standards, resulting in items that appear clean and are less toxic to humans.
  • Disinfection
    Elimination of most pathogens, though some resistant microbes may survive; more toxic than sanitization.
  • Sterilization
    Complete elimination of all microbes except prions, ensuring virtually zero survival of any microorganism.
  • Preservation
    Delaying spoilage of perishable products by slowing microbial growth, rather than killing microbes.
  • Physical Methods
    Approaches such as temperature control and filtration used to limit or eliminate microbial presence.
  • Chemical Methods
    Use of liquid or gaseous chemicals to control or eliminate microbes in various environments.
  • Irradiation
    Technique combining physical and chemical effects, using energy like UV or ionizing radiation to damage or kill microbes.
  • Endospore
    Highly resistant microbial structure that can survive disinfection but is eliminated by sterilization.
  • Aseptic Technique
    Set of practices in laboratories to prevent contamination and maintain sterile conditions.
  • Pasteurization
    Heat-based process used in food production to kill microbes, especially in liquids like milk.
  • Healthcare-Associated Infection
    Infection acquired in a healthcare setting due to inadequate microbial control measures.
  • Personal Protective Equipment
    Gear such as gloves, masks, and goggles used to protect individuals from exposure to microbes.
  • Ultraviolet Light
    Form of non-ionizing radiation used in laboratories to kill microbes and prevent contamination.
  • Autoclave
    Device using steam under pressure to sterilize equipment, commonly used in hospitals and labs.