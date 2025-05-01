Back
Decontamination Overall reduction of pathogens to a safe level, serving as the broadest category for microbial control in various scenarios. Sanitization Cleaning process that reduces pathogens to meet public health standards, resulting in items that appear clean and are less toxic to humans. Disinfection Elimination of most pathogens, though some resistant microbes may survive; more toxic than sanitization. Sterilization Complete elimination of all microbes except prions, ensuring virtually zero survival of any microorganism. Preservation Delaying spoilage of perishable products by slowing microbial growth, rather than killing microbes. Physical Methods Approaches such as temperature control and filtration used to limit or eliminate microbial presence. Chemical Methods Use of liquid or gaseous chemicals to control or eliminate microbes in various environments. Irradiation Technique combining physical and chemical effects, using energy like UV or ionizing radiation to damage or kill microbes. Endospore Highly resistant microbial structure that can survive disinfection but is eliminated by sterilization. Aseptic Technique Set of practices in laboratories to prevent contamination and maintain sterile conditions. Pasteurization Heat-based process used in food production to kill microbes, especially in liquids like milk. Healthcare-Associated Infection Infection acquired in a healthcare setting due to inadequate microbial control measures. Personal Protective Equipment Gear such as gloves, masks, and goggles used to protect individuals from exposure to microbes. Ultraviolet Light Form of non-ionizing radiation used in laboratories to kill microbes and prevent contamination. Autoclave Device using steam under pressure to sterilize equipment, commonly used in hospitals and labs.
