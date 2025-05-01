Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Epidemiology Field focused on the distribution, patterns, and determinants of health and disease in human populations.

Public Health Discipline dedicated to protecting and improving the health of entire populations through organized efforts.

Etiology Study of the origin or cause of a disease, including factors like microbes, toxins, or genetic mutations.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National agency in the USA responsible for disease prevention and health promotion.

World Health Organization International agency coordinating global health efforts and disease prevention.

Sporadic Disease Condition appearing only occasionally in scattered, unpredictable patterns within a population.