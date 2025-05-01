Back
Epidemiology Field focused on the distribution, patterns, and determinants of health and disease in human populations. Public Health Discipline dedicated to protecting and improving the health of entire populations through organized efforts. Etiology Study of the origin or cause of a disease, including factors like microbes, toxins, or genetic mutations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National agency in the USA responsible for disease prevention and health promotion. World Health Organization International agency coordinating global health efforts and disease prevention. Sporadic Disease Condition appearing only occasionally in scattered, unpredictable patterns within a population. Endemic Condition consistently present in a population, showing a regular and predictable pattern. Epidemic Occurrence of an unusually high number of cases of a disease within a population. Pandemic Global outbreak of a disease affecting populations across multiple countries or continents. Outbreak Brief, localized increase in disease cases, often preceding a larger epidemic. Morbidity State of having an illness or disease, excluding death, often measured by incidence or prevalence. Incidence Number of new cases of a disease in a population during a specific time period. Prevalence Total number of disease cases, both new and preexisting, in a population at a specific time. Mortality Rate Proportion of deaths among all individuals in a population over a given time period. Case Fatality Rate Proportion of deaths among diagnosed individuals, indicating disease severity among those affected.
Introduction to Epidemiology definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15