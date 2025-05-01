Skip to main content
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins definitions

  • Pathogenic Toxins
    Biological poisons from pathogens that enable invasion and destruction of host tissues.
  • Toxicogenicity
    A pathogen's capacity to generate substances that harm host cells.
  • Exotoxins
    Soluble proteins released by pathogens during infection or after lysis, causing host damage.
  • Endotoxins
    Lipopolysaccharide molecules in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, harmful to hosts.
  • AB Toxins
    A structural group of exotoxins with distinct subunits for binding and enzymatic activity.
  • Membrane-Damaging Toxins
    Exotoxins that disrupt host cell membranes, leading to cell injury or death.
  • Pore-Forming Toxins
    A type of membrane-damaging exotoxin that creates holes in host cell membranes.
  • Phospholipases
    Enzymatic exotoxins that degrade phospholipids in host membranes, compromising cell integrity.
  • Superantigens
    Exotoxins that excessively activate the immune system, causing widespread host cell damage.
  • Lipopolysaccharide
    A molecule in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, responsible for endotoxin activity.
  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Microorganisms with an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharide, source of endotoxins.
  • Host Immune System
    The body's defense network, which can inadvertently harm host cells when overstimulated.
  • Pathogen Lysis
    The breakdown of infectious agents, leading to the release of exotoxins.