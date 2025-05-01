Back
Pathogenic Toxins Biological poisons from pathogens that enable invasion and destruction of host tissues. Toxicogenicity A pathogen's capacity to generate substances that harm host cells. Exotoxins Soluble proteins released by pathogens during infection or after lysis, causing host damage. Endotoxins Lipopolysaccharide molecules in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, harmful to hosts. AB Toxins A structural group of exotoxins with distinct subunits for binding and enzymatic activity. Membrane-Damaging Toxins Exotoxins that disrupt host cell membranes, leading to cell injury or death. Pore-Forming Toxins A type of membrane-damaging exotoxin that creates holes in host cell membranes. Phospholipases Enzymatic exotoxins that degrade phospholipids in host membranes, compromising cell integrity. Superantigens Exotoxins that excessively activate the immune system, causing widespread host cell damage. Lipopolysaccharide A molecule in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, responsible for endotoxin activity. Gram-Negative Bacteria Microorganisms with an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharide, source of endotoxins. Host Immune System The body's defense network, which can inadvertently harm host cells when overstimulated. Pathogen Lysis The breakdown of infectious agents, leading to the release of exotoxins.
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins definitions
