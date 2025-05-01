Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Pathogenic Toxins Biological poisons from pathogens that enable invasion and destruction of host tissues.

Toxicogenicity A pathogen's capacity to generate substances that harm host cells.

Exotoxins Soluble proteins released by pathogens during infection or after lysis, causing host damage.

Endotoxins Lipopolysaccharide molecules in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, harmful to hosts.

AB Toxins A structural group of exotoxins with distinct subunits for binding and enzymatic activity.

Membrane-Damaging Toxins Exotoxins that disrupt host cell membranes, leading to cell injury or death.