Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Innate Immunity definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Innate Immunity
    A rapid, non-specific defense system present from birth, providing immediate protection against a broad range of pathogens.
  • Nonspecific Immunity
    A defense mechanism that responds similarly to various pathogens without requiring prior exposure.
  • Inflammation
    A coordinated response to foreign antigens or tissue damage, marked by swelling, heat, redness, pain, and altered function.
  • First Line of Defense
    Physical and chemical barriers, along with the microbiome, that prevent microbes from entering body tissues.
  • Physical Barriers
    Structures or surfaces that block pathogen entry, acting as the body's initial protective shield.
  • Chemical Barriers
    Substances that inhibit or destroy microbes at entry points, enhancing protection beyond physical structures.
  • Microbiome
    A community of beneficial microorganisms residing on body surfaces, contributing to defense by outcompeting pathogens.
  • Second Line of Defense
    Cellular and molecular mechanisms that identify and eliminate microbes bypassing initial barriers.
  • Scanning Systems
    Surveillance components that detect invading microbes or tissue damage, initiating further immune responses.
  • Sentinel Cells
    Specialized cells that sense and detect signs of invading microbes, acting as early warning units.
  • Cell Communication
    The process by which immune cells exchange signals to coordinate detection and elimination of pathogens.
  • Pattern Recognition Receptors
    Molecules on immune cells that identify common features of pathogens, triggering defensive actions.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins that enhance immune responses by promoting phagocytosis and inflammation.
  • Effectors
    Immune actions or responses, such as phagocytosis, inflammation, fever, and interferon response, aimed at eliminating threats.
  • Phagocytosis
    A process where immune cells engulf and digest invading microbes, removing them from the body.