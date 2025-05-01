Back
Innate Immunity A rapid, non-specific defense system present from birth, providing immediate protection against a broad range of pathogens. Nonspecific Immunity A defense mechanism that responds similarly to various pathogens without requiring prior exposure. Inflammation A coordinated response to foreign antigens or tissue damage, marked by swelling, heat, redness, pain, and altered function. First Line of Defense Physical and chemical barriers, along with the microbiome, that prevent microbes from entering body tissues. Physical Barriers Structures or surfaces that block pathogen entry, acting as the body's initial protective shield. Chemical Barriers Substances that inhibit or destroy microbes at entry points, enhancing protection beyond physical structures. Microbiome A community of beneficial microorganisms residing on body surfaces, contributing to defense by outcompeting pathogens. Second Line of Defense Cellular and molecular mechanisms that identify and eliminate microbes bypassing initial barriers. Scanning Systems Surveillance components that detect invading microbes or tissue damage, initiating further immune responses. Sentinel Cells Specialized cells that sense and detect signs of invading microbes, acting as early warning units. Cell Communication The process by which immune cells exchange signals to coordinate detection and elimination of pathogens. Pattern Recognition Receptors Molecules on immune cells that identify common features of pathogens, triggering defensive actions. Complement System A group of proteins that enhance immune responses by promoting phagocytosis and inflammation. Effectors Immune actions or responses, such as phagocytosis, inflammation, fever, and interferon response, aimed at eliminating threats. Phagocytosis A process where immune cells engulf and digest invading microbes, removing them from the body.
