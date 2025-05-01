Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Innate Immunity A rapid, non-specific defense system present from birth, providing immediate protection against a broad range of pathogens.

Nonspecific Immunity A defense mechanism that responds similarly to various pathogens without requiring prior exposure.

Inflammation A coordinated response to foreign antigens or tissue damage, marked by swelling, heat, redness, pain, and altered function.

First Line of Defense Physical and chemical barriers, along with the microbiome, that prevent microbes from entering body tissues.

Physical Barriers Structures or surfaces that block pathogen entry, acting as the body's initial protective shield.

Chemical Barriers Substances that inhibit or destroy microbes at entry points, enhancing protection beyond physical structures.