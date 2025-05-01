Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Genome Complete set of genetic material within a cell, encompassing all DNA present in an organism.

Gene Transfer Movement of genetic information from one cell to another, enabling genetic diversity among microbes.

Vertical Gene Transfer Transmission of genetic material from parent cell to offspring during cell replication and division.

Horizontal Gene Transfer Exchange of genetic material between unrelated organisms, not involving parent-offspring relationships.

Donor Cell Cell that provides genetic material during gene transfer, initiating the unidirectional exchange.

Recipient Cell Cell that receives genetic material during gene transfer, acquiring new genetic traits.