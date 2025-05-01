Skip to main content
Introduction to Microbial Genetics definitions

  • Genome
    Complete set of genetic material within a cell, encompassing all DNA present in an organism.
  • Gene Transfer
    Movement of genetic information from one cell to another, enabling genetic diversity among microbes.
  • Vertical Gene Transfer
    Transmission of genetic material from parent cell to offspring during cell replication and division.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    Exchange of genetic material between unrelated organisms, not involving parent-offspring relationships.
  • Donor Cell
    Cell that provides genetic material during gene transfer, initiating the unidirectional exchange.
  • Recipient Cell
    Cell that receives genetic material during gene transfer, acquiring new genetic traits.
  • Mutation
    Change in the DNA sequence, which can alter genetic information and lead to genetic variation.
  • Point Mutation
    Alteration affecting a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence, potentially impacting gene function.
  • Frameshift Mutation
    Genetic change caused by insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame of the DNA sequence.
  • Spontaneous Mutation
    Genetic alteration arising naturally without external influence, often due to errors in DNA replication.
  • Induced Mutation
    Genetic change resulting from exposure to external agents such as chemicals or radiation.
  • Mutagen
    Physical or chemical agent capable of causing changes in the DNA sequence, increasing mutation rates.
  • Carcinogen
    Substance that can induce mutations leading to cancer, often overlapping with mutagens.
  • DNA Repair Mechanism
    Cellular processes that detect and correct DNA damage, maintaining genetic stability.
  • CRISPR Cas9
    Bacterial defense system that recognizes and cuts foreign genetic material, providing adaptive immunity.