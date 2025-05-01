Back
Genome Complete set of genetic material within a cell, encompassing all DNA present in an organism. Gene Transfer Movement of genetic information from one cell to another, enabling genetic diversity among microbes. Vertical Gene Transfer Transmission of genetic material from parent cell to offspring during cell replication and division. Horizontal Gene Transfer Exchange of genetic material between unrelated organisms, not involving parent-offspring relationships. Donor Cell Cell that provides genetic material during gene transfer, initiating the unidirectional exchange. Recipient Cell Cell that receives genetic material during gene transfer, acquiring new genetic traits. Mutation Change in the DNA sequence, which can alter genetic information and lead to genetic variation. Point Mutation Alteration affecting a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence, potentially impacting gene function. Frameshift Mutation Genetic change caused by insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame of the DNA sequence. Spontaneous Mutation Genetic alteration arising naturally without external influence, often due to errors in DNA replication. Induced Mutation Genetic change resulting from exposure to external agents such as chemicals or radiation. Mutagen Physical or chemical agent capable of causing changes in the DNA sequence, increasing mutation rates. Carcinogen Substance that can induce mutations leading to cancer, often overlapping with mutagens. DNA Repair Mechanism Cellular processes that detect and correct DNA damage, maintaining genetic stability. CRISPR Cas9 Bacterial defense system that recognizes and cuts foreign genetic material, providing adaptive immunity.
Introduction to Microbial Genetics definitions
