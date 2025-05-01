Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Photosynthesis Process in chloroplasts using sunlight, CO2, and water to produce glucose and oxygen, essential for autotrophs.

Chloroplast Green organelle serving as the site where sunlight energy is converted into chemical energy during photosynthesis.

Autotroph Organism capable of producing its own food from inorganic substances, typically through photosynthesis.

Glucose Six-carbon sugar (C6H12O6) synthesized during photosynthesis, serving as a primary energy source for cells.

Oxygen Gaseous byproduct released during photosynthesis, essential for aerobic respiration in most organisms.

Carbon Dioxide Atmospheric gas (CO2) used as a reactant in photosynthesis, reduced to form glucose.