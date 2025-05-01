Back
Photosynthesis Process in chloroplasts using sunlight, CO2, and water to produce glucose and oxygen, essential for autotrophs. Chloroplast Green organelle serving as the site where sunlight energy is converted into chemical energy during photosynthesis. Autotroph Organism capable of producing its own food from inorganic substances, typically through photosynthesis. Glucose Six-carbon sugar (C6H12O6) synthesized during photosynthesis, serving as a primary energy source for cells. Oxygen Gaseous byproduct released during photosynthesis, essential for aerobic respiration in most organisms. Carbon Dioxide Atmospheric gas (CO2) used as a reactant in photosynthesis, reduced to form glucose. Water Molecule (H2O) serving as a reactant in photosynthesis, oxidized to release oxygen. Redox Reaction Chemical process involving electron transfer, with one substance oxidized and another reduced, central to photosynthesis. Oxidation Loss of electrons from a molecule, as seen when water is converted to oxygen during photosynthesis. Reduction Gain of electrons by a molecule, exemplified by the conversion of carbon dioxide to glucose. Cellular Respiration Metabolic pathway in mitochondria converting glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP. Mitochondria Organelle where cellular respiration occurs, using glucose and oxygen to generate ATP energy. ATP Energy-carrying molecule produced during cellular respiration, powering cellular activities. Solar Energy Sunlight energy harnessed by chloroplasts to drive the synthesis of glucose in photosynthesis. Chemical Equation Symbolic representation showing reactants and products in processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.
Introduction to Photosynthesis definitions
