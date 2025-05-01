Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

T Lymphocyte A white blood cell developed in the thymus, essential for cell-mediated adaptive immunity against intracellular pathogens.

Cell-Mediated Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity targeting and destroying pathogens residing inside host cells, primarily via T cells.

Adaptive Immunity A specific immune defense system involving lymphocytes that adapts to recognize and remember particular pathogens.

Thymus A primary lymphoid organ where T cells mature before migrating to secondary lymphoid tissues.

Secondary Lymphoid Organ Sites such as lymph nodes and spleen where mature T cells encounter antigens and become activated.

Cytotoxic T Cell A CD8+ lymphocyte that induces apoptosis in infected host cells, eliminating intracellular pathogens.