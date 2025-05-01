Back
T Lymphocyte A white blood cell developed in the thymus, essential for cell-mediated adaptive immunity against intracellular pathogens. Cell-Mediated Immunity A branch of adaptive immunity targeting and destroying pathogens residing inside host cells, primarily via T cells. Adaptive Immunity A specific immune defense system involving lymphocytes that adapts to recognize and remember particular pathogens. Thymus A primary lymphoid organ where T cells mature before migrating to secondary lymphoid tissues. Secondary Lymphoid Organ Sites such as lymph nodes and spleen where mature T cells encounter antigens and become activated. Cytotoxic T Cell A CD8+ lymphocyte that induces apoptosis in infected host cells, eliminating intracellular pathogens. Helper T Cell A CD4+ lymphocyte that produces cytokines to stimulate and coordinate other immune cells. Antigen-Presenting Cell A cell, like a dendritic cell, that displays antigens on its surface to activate T cells. T Cell Receptor A membrane protein complex on T cells, composed of alpha and beta chains, recognizing antigens presented by other cells. Variable Region A segment of the T cell receptor polypeptide chain responsible for binding specific antigens, differing among TCRs. Constant Region A segment of the T cell receptor polypeptide chain with a stable amino acid sequence, located near the cell surface. Naive T Cell An inactive T cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen presented by an antigen-presenting cell. Effector T Cell A short-lived T cell differentiated from a naive cell, responsible for immediate immune responses. Memory T Cell A long-lived T cell that enables rapid and robust responses upon re-exposure to a previously encountered antigen. CD Marker A surface protein, such as CD4 or CD8, used to distinguish between different T cell subtypes.
Introduction to T Lymphocytes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15