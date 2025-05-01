Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Taxonomy Branch of science focused on classifying, identifying, and naming living organisms using hierarchical categories.

Domain Most inclusive taxonomic category, grouping all living organisms into three broad types based on cell structure.

Kingdom Major taxonomic rank below domain, further dividing organisms based on fundamental traits like cell type and nutrition.

Phylum Taxonomic category below kingdom, grouping organisms with similar body plans or major structural features.

Class Taxonomic rank below phylum, organizing organisms with shared characteristics within a phylum.

Order Taxonomic level below class, grouping families with common attributes and evolutionary traits.