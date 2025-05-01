Back
Taxonomy Branch of science focused on classifying, identifying, and naming living organisms using hierarchical categories. Domain Most inclusive taxonomic category, grouping all living organisms into three broad types based on cell structure. Kingdom Major taxonomic rank below domain, further dividing organisms based on fundamental traits like cell type and nutrition. Phylum Taxonomic category below kingdom, grouping organisms with similar body plans or major structural features. Class Taxonomic rank below phylum, organizing organisms with shared characteristics within a phylum. Order Taxonomic level below class, grouping families with common attributes and evolutionary traits. Family Taxonomic category below order, clustering closely related genera based on structural similarities. Genus Taxonomic group below family, containing species that are structurally similar and closely related. Species Smallest taxonomic unit, representing a group of organisms capable of interbreeding and producing fertile offspring. Prokaryotic Cell Cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, characteristic of bacteria and archaea. Eukaryotic Cell Cell type containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in animals, plants, fungi, and protists. Phylogenetic Tree Diagram illustrating evolutionary relationships among organisms, often called the tree of life. Producer Organism capable of making its own food from inorganic sources, forming the base of energy flow in ecosystems. Consumer Organism that obtains energy by eating other living organisms, transferring energy up the food chain. Decomposer Organism that breaks down dead matter and wastes, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
Introduction to Taxonomy definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15