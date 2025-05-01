Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Viruses definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Obligate Intracellular Parasite
    Requires entry into a host cell to replicate, causing harm to the host while benefiting itself.
  • Capsid
    Protein shell surrounding and protecting viral genetic material from environmental threats.
  • Nucleocapsid
    Combined structure of viral genetic material and its protective protein coat.
  • Envelope
    Lipid bilayer derived from the host cell, surrounding some viruses and making them vulnerable to soaps.
  • Matrix Protein
    Links the lipid envelope to the nucleocapsid, providing structural stability in enveloped viruses.
  • Spike
    Surface protein enabling attachment to specific host cell receptors, initiating infection.
  • Virion
    Complete, infectious virus particle released into the extracellular environment.
  • Nucleic Acid
    Genetic material of a virus, consisting of either DNA or RNA, but never both.
  • Enveloped Virus
    Virus possessing an outer lipid bilayer, often more susceptible to soaps and detergents.
  • Non-enveloped Virus
    Virus lacking a lipid bilayer, consisting only of a nucleocapsid; also called naked virus.
  • Icosahedral Shape
    Virus structure with roughly spherical appearance, composed of 20 triangular faces.
  • Helical Shape
    Virus structure resembling a spiral staircase, with cylindrical arrangement of capsid proteins.
  • Complex Shape
    Virus structure with varied, intricate components, often seen in bacteriophages.
  • Bacteriophage
    Virus with a complex structure that specifically infects bacterial cells.
  • Surface Protein
    Molecule embedded in the viral envelope or capsid, involved in host cell recognition and entry.