Obligate Intracellular Parasite Requires entry into a host cell to replicate, causing harm to the host while benefiting itself. Capsid Protein shell surrounding and protecting viral genetic material from environmental threats. Nucleocapsid Combined structure of viral genetic material and its protective protein coat. Envelope Lipid bilayer derived from the host cell, surrounding some viruses and making them vulnerable to soaps. Matrix Protein Links the lipid envelope to the nucleocapsid, providing structural stability in enveloped viruses. Spike Surface protein enabling attachment to specific host cell receptors, initiating infection. Virion Complete, infectious virus particle released into the extracellular environment. Nucleic Acid Genetic material of a virus, consisting of either DNA or RNA, but never both. Enveloped Virus Virus possessing an outer lipid bilayer, often more susceptible to soaps and detergents. Non-enveloped Virus Virus lacking a lipid bilayer, consisting only of a nucleocapsid; also called naked virus. Icosahedral Shape Virus structure with roughly spherical appearance, composed of 20 triangular faces. Helical Shape Virus structure resembling a spiral staircase, with cylindrical arrangement of capsid proteins. Complex Shape Virus structure with varied, intricate components, often seen in bacteriophages. Bacteriophage Virus with a complex structure that specifically infects bacterial cells. Surface Protein Molecule embedded in the viral envelope or capsid, involved in host cell recognition and entry.
Introduction to Viruses definitions
