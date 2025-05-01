Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Obligate Intracellular Parasite Requires entry into a host cell to replicate, causing harm to the host while benefiting itself.

Capsid Protein shell surrounding and protecting viral genetic material from environmental threats.

Nucleocapsid Combined structure of viral genetic material and its protective protein coat.

Envelope Lipid bilayer derived from the host cell, surrounding some viruses and making them vulnerable to soaps.

Matrix Protein Links the lipid envelope to the nucleocapsid, providing structural stability in enveloped viruses.

Spike Surface protein enabling attachment to specific host cell receptors, initiating infection.