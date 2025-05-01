Back
Direct Cell Counting Technique for determining total cell number in a culture, including both living and dead cells, without distinguishing viability. Viable Cells Living cells within a sample that are capable of growth and division, but not specifically identified by total counting methods. Direct Microscopic Cell Counts Method using a microscope and gridded slide to quickly estimate total cell numbers in a known liquid volume. Grid Engraved pattern on a cover slip that divides the viewing area into sections to facilitate systematic cell counting. Cover Slip Thin piece of glass placed over a sample on a microscope slide, often engraved with a grid for counting purposes. Compound Light Microscope Optical instrument used to magnify and visualize cells on a gridded slide for direct counting. Flow Cytometer Instrument that counts cells by passing them through a narrow channel and detecting scattered laser light. Laser Beam Focused light source in a flow cytometer that interacts with cells, causing light scattering for detection. Scattered Light Light deflected by cells as they pass through a laser beam, detected to count individual cells. Cell Counter Device or component that records the number of cells detected by light scattering or electronic signals. Coulter Counter Electronic instrument that counts cells as they pass through a narrow channel by detecting changes in electrical resistance. Narrow Channel Constricted passage in cell counting instruments ensuring cells move in single file for accurate detection. Manual Counting Process of visually tallying cells in grid sections under a microscope, often tedious and prone to error. Average Mathematical value calculated from multiple grid counts to estimate cell concentration per volume. Liquid Culture Suspension of cells in a fluid medium, used as the sample for direct cell counting methods.
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
