  • Direct Cell Counting
    Technique for determining total cell number in a culture, including both living and dead cells, without distinguishing viability.
  • Viable Cells
    Living cells within a sample that are capable of growth and division, but not specifically identified by total counting methods.
  • Direct Microscopic Cell Counts
    Method using a microscope and gridded slide to quickly estimate total cell numbers in a known liquid volume.
  • Grid
    Engraved pattern on a cover slip that divides the viewing area into sections to facilitate systematic cell counting.
  • Cover Slip
    Thin piece of glass placed over a sample on a microscope slide, often engraved with a grid for counting purposes.
  • Compound Light Microscope
    Optical instrument used to magnify and visualize cells on a gridded slide for direct counting.
  • Flow Cytometer
    Instrument that counts cells by passing them through a narrow channel and detecting scattered laser light.
  • Laser Beam
    Focused light source in a flow cytometer that interacts with cells, causing light scattering for detection.
  • Scattered Light
    Light deflected by cells as they pass through a laser beam, detected to count individual cells.
  • Cell Counter
    Device or component that records the number of cells detected by light scattering or electronic signals.
  • Coulter Counter
    Electronic instrument that counts cells as they pass through a narrow channel by detecting changes in electrical resistance.
  • Narrow Channel
    Constricted passage in cell counting instruments ensuring cells move in single file for accurate detection.
  • Manual Counting
    Process of visually tallying cells in grid sections under a microscope, often tedious and prone to error.
  • Average
    Mathematical value calculated from multiple grid counts to estimate cell concentration per volume.
  • Liquid Culture
    Suspension of cells in a fluid medium, used as the sample for direct cell counting methods.