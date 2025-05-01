Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Direct Cell Counting Technique for determining total cell number in a culture, including both living and dead cells, without distinguishing viability.

Viable Cells Living cells within a sample that are capable of growth and division, but not specifically identified by total counting methods.

Direct Microscopic Cell Counts Method using a microscope and gridded slide to quickly estimate total cell numbers in a known liquid volume.

Grid Engraved pattern on a cover slip that divides the viewing area into sections to facilitate systematic cell counting.

Cover Slip Thin piece of glass placed over a sample on a microscope slide, often engraved with a grid for counting purposes.

Compound Light Microscope Optical instrument used to magnify and visualize cells on a gridded slide for direct counting.