Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Direct Microscopic Cell Counts
Direct microscopic cell counting is a method where the microbiologist counts the number of microbes in a fraction of the microbial culture to:
Types of Direct Cell Counting Instruments
Determining the number of cells within a culture is important. However, counting each and every cell with the human eye is tedious and extremely time consuming. Which of these is a method of cell counting that does not require a scientist to count each and every cell?