Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Induced Mutation A deliberate change in DNA sequence caused by exposure to external agents, often used in research to study genetic variation.

Mutagen Any chemical or physical agent capable of increasing the mutation rate by altering DNA structure or sequence.

Carcinogen A specific mutagen that triggers mutations leading to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer development.

Alkylating Agent A chemical that adds groups like methyl to DNA bases, altering their pairing properties and causing mismatches.

Base Analog A molecule structurally similar to DNA bases, which can be mistakenly incorporated during synthesis, leading to improper pairing.

Intercalating Agent A flat molecule that inserts between DNA base pairs, distorting the helix and increasing the chance of point mutations.