  • Induced Mutation
    A deliberate change in DNA sequence caused by exposure to external agents, often used in research to study genetic variation.
  • Mutagen
    Any chemical or physical agent capable of increasing the mutation rate by altering DNA structure or sequence.
  • Carcinogen
    A specific mutagen that triggers mutations leading to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer development.
  • Alkylating Agent
    A chemical that adds groups like methyl to DNA bases, altering their pairing properties and causing mismatches.
  • Base Analog
    A molecule structurally similar to DNA bases, which can be mistakenly incorporated during synthesis, leading to improper pairing.
  • Intercalating Agent
    A flat molecule that inserts between DNA base pairs, distorting the helix and increasing the chance of point mutations.
  • Thymine Dimer
    A covalent linkage between adjacent thymine bases in DNA, often caused by UV light, which disrupts replication and transcription.
  • UV Light
    A form of radiation that induces DNA mutations by forming covalent bonds between adjacent thymine bases.
  • X-ray
    A high-energy radiation that causes single or double-stranded breaks in DNA, leading to mutations during repair.
  • Point Mutation
    A change affecting a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence, often resulting from chemical or physical mutagens.
  • Methylguanine
    A modified guanine base with a methyl group, which pairs abnormally with thymine instead of cytosine.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    A weak interaction between DNA bases, crucial for base pairing and affected by chemical modifications.
  • DNA Replication
    The process of copying genetic material, which can be disrupted by DNA lesions such as thymine dimers.
  • DNA Strand Break
    A disruption in the continuity of the DNA backbone, caused by agents like X-rays, leading to mutations upon repair.
  • OSHA Symbol
    A hazard warning sign indicating the presence of substances that are mutagenic or carcinogenic.