Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Microbial Genetics

Methods of Inducing Mutations

Methods of Inducing Mutations

Chemical Mutagens

Problem

5-Bromouracil is structurally similar to a nucleobase and can be inserted into the DNA and perform base- pairing. 5-Bromouracil is a base ________ for the base thymine.

Which of the following statements about mutagens and carcinogens is true?

Radiation Mutagens

Which of the following wavelengths of light cause Thymine dimer mutations?

