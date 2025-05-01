Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Natural Killer Cells Innate lymphocytes that eliminate infected host cells by detecting abnormal surface patterns without antigen specificity.

Innate Immunity Immediate, non-specific defense mechanism involving cells that do not require prior exposure to pathogens.

Adaptive Immunity Defense system involving lymphocytes that recognize specific antigens and provide long-lasting protection.

Lymphocytes White blood cells including NKs, T cells, and B cells, each with distinct roles in immune responses.

Antigen Molecule or structure on pathogens or infected cells recognized by immune components, triggering a response.

MHC Class I Surface proteins on healthy cells that present internal peptides; their absence signals abnormality to immune cells.