Natural Killer Cells Innate lymphocytes that eliminate infected host cells by detecting abnormal surface patterns without antigen specificity. Innate Immunity Immediate, non-specific defense mechanism involving cells that do not require prior exposure to pathogens. Adaptive Immunity Defense system involving lymphocytes that recognize specific antigens and provide long-lasting protection. Lymphocytes White blood cells including NKs, T cells, and B cells, each with distinct roles in immune responses. Antigen Molecule or structure on pathogens or infected cells recognized by immune components, triggering a response. MHC Class I Surface proteins on healthy cells that present internal peptides; their absence signals abnormality to immune cells. Apoptosis Programmed cell death process induced by immune cells to eliminate infected or abnormal host cells. Perforin Protein released by NKs that forms pores in target cell membranes, facilitating entry of destructive enzymes. Proteases Enzymes in NK cell granules that degrade proteins within target cells, promoting cell death. Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity Mechanism where immune cells recognize antibody-coated targets and induce their destruction. Fc Region Constant portion of an antibody recognized by NKs, enabling them to bind and kill marked cells. IgG Antibody class that binds antigens on infected cells, marking them for immune cell recognition. Death Packages Granules released by NKs containing molecules like perforin and proteases to induce apoptosis. Antigen Presentation Display of pathogen-derived peptides on cell surfaces, often disrupted by viruses to evade immunity.
