20. Adaptive Immunity

Natural Killer Cells

Problem

What is the main difference between natural killer cells & T cytotoxic cells?

3
Problem

Certain viruses have evolved to be able to avoid detection by cytotoxic T cells. These viruses remove the MHC class 1 molecules from the surface of the cell that they are infecting. This ensures that the cytotoxic T cells do not bind to the infected cell and kill the cell and the virus within. Which immune cell is specifically designed to recognize these types of viral threats?

4
Problem

How are natural killer cells able to kill infected host cells?

