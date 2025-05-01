Skip to main content
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions

  • Prokaryotic Cell
    A cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in Bacteria and Archaea, typically about 1 micrometer in size.
  • Eukaryotic Cell
    A cell type containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in Eukarya, usually 10–100 micrometers in size.
  • Nucleus
    A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotes that houses linear DNA and controls cellular activities.
  • Nucleoid
    A region within prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located, not surrounded by a membrane.
  • Organelle
    A specialized structure within eukaryotic cells, often membrane-bound, performing distinct cellular functions.
  • Binary Fission
    A simple cell division process in prokaryotes resulting in two genetically identical cells.
  • Mitosis
    A complex process in eukaryotes where the nucleus divides, ensuring equal distribution of linear DNA to daughter cells.
  • Cytokinesis
    The division of a cell's cytoplasm following mitosis, resulting in two separate eukaryotic cells.
  • Ribosome
    A molecular machine present in all cells, responsible for protein synthesis; size differs between cell types.
  • 70S Ribosome
    A smaller ribosome found in prokaryotes, essential for protein production, characterized by its sedimentation rate.
  • 80S Ribosome
    A larger ribosome found in eukaryotes, facilitating protein synthesis, distinguished by its sedimentation value.
  • Circular DNA
    A DNA configuration found in prokaryotes, forming a closed loop and located in the nucleoid region.
  • Linear DNA
    A DNA structure found in eukaryotes, organized as straight molecules within the nucleus.
  • Cell Membrane
    A boundary present in all cells, regulating the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • Unicellularity
    A condition where an organism consists of a single cell, characteristic of all prokaryotes and some eukaryotes.
  • Multicellularity
    A state where an organism is composed of multiple cells, found exclusively in eukaryotes.