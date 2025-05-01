Back
Prokaryotic Cell A cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in Bacteria and Archaea, typically about 1 micrometer in size. Eukaryotic Cell A cell type containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in Eukarya, usually 10–100 micrometers in size. Nucleus A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotes that houses linear DNA and controls cellular activities. Nucleoid A region within prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located, not surrounded by a membrane. Organelle A specialized structure within eukaryotic cells, often membrane-bound, performing distinct cellular functions. Binary Fission A simple cell division process in prokaryotes resulting in two genetically identical cells. Mitosis A complex process in eukaryotes where the nucleus divides, ensuring equal distribution of linear DNA to daughter cells. Cytokinesis The division of a cell's cytoplasm following mitosis, resulting in two separate eukaryotic cells. Ribosome A molecular machine present in all cells, responsible for protein synthesis; size differs between cell types. 70S Ribosome A smaller ribosome found in prokaryotes, essential for protein production, characterized by its sedimentation rate. 80S Ribosome A larger ribosome found in eukaryotes, facilitating protein synthesis, distinguished by its sedimentation value. Circular DNA A DNA configuration found in prokaryotes, forming a closed loop and located in the nucleoid region. Linear DNA A DNA structure found in eukaryotes, organized as straight molecules within the nucleus. Cell Membrane A boundary present in all cells, regulating the movement of substances in and out of the cell. Unicellularity A condition where an organism consists of a single cell, characteristic of all prokaryotes and some eukaryotes. Multicellularity A state where an organism is composed of multiple cells, found exclusively in eukaryotes.
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions
