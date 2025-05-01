Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Prokaryotic Cell A cell type lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in Bacteria and Archaea, typically about 1 micrometer in size.

Eukaryotic Cell A cell type containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in Eukarya, usually 10–100 micrometers in size.

Nucleus A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotes that houses linear DNA and controls cellular activities.

Nucleoid A region within prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located, not surrounded by a membrane.

Organelle A specialized structure within eukaryotic cells, often membrane-bound, performing distinct cellular functions.

Binary Fission A simple cell division process in prokaryotes resulting in two genetically identical cells.