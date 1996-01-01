Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

Problem

Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?

Features of Bacterial Cells

Problem

In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.

Features of Eukaryotic Cells

Problem

Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?

Recap:Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells

Problem

Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?

Problem

Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?

Problem

You isolate a cell with the following characteristics:(1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:

