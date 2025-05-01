Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Filament Primary, whip-like structure of flagella composed of flagellin, responsible for most of the flagellum's length and movement.

Flagellin Globular protein forming the main structural component of the flagellar filament in prokaryotes.

Hook Flexible, curved protein connector linking the filament to the basal body, allowing rotational movement.

Basal Body Complex anchoring structure embedded in the cell envelope, consisting of a rod and multiple protein rings.

MS Ring Protein ring in the basal body, present in both gram-positive and gram-negative cells, situated in the plasma membrane.

C Ring Cytoplasmic protein ring of the basal body, found in both gram-positive and gram-negative flagella, involved in motor function.