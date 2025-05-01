Back
Filament Primary, whip-like structure of flagella composed of flagellin, responsible for most of the flagellum's length and movement. Flagellin Globular protein forming the main structural component of the flagellar filament in prokaryotes. Hook Flexible, curved protein connector linking the filament to the basal body, allowing rotational movement. Basal Body Complex anchoring structure embedded in the cell envelope, consisting of a rod and multiple protein rings. MS Ring Protein ring in the basal body, present in both gram-positive and gram-negative cells, situated in the plasma membrane. C Ring Cytoplasmic protein ring of the basal body, found in both gram-positive and gram-negative flagella, involved in motor function. L Ring Outer membrane-embedded protein ring unique to gram-negative basal bodies, providing additional anchoring. P Ring Protein ring located in the peptidoglycan layer of gram-negative cells, stabilizing the basal body. Gram-Positive Cell Bacterial cell type with a thick peptidoglycan layer and basal body containing only MS and C rings. Gram-Negative Cell Bacterial cell type with a thin peptidoglycan layer, an outer membrane, and a basal body with four protein rings. Peptidoglycan Layer Structural component of bacterial cell walls, thick in gram-positive and thin in gram-negative cells, anchoring flagellar rings. Outer Membrane Additional membrane found in gram-negative bacteria, necessitating extra anchoring rings in the flagellar basal body. Cell Envelope Combined layers surrounding the bacterial cell, including the plasma membrane, peptidoglycan, and, in some cases, an outer membrane. Periplasm Space between the plasma membrane and outer membrane in gram-negative bacteria, containing the thin peptidoglycan layer. Rod Central shaft within the basal body, connecting the hook to the protein rings and facilitating flagellar rotation.
Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure definitions
