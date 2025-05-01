Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Reservoir Natural habitat where a pathogen persists, allowing it to live, grow, and multiply over time.

Pathogen Microorganism capable of causing disease, often persisting in specific habitats before infecting hosts.

Human Reservoir Person or group in which a pathogen lives and multiplies, serving as a source of infection for others.

Active Carrier Infected individual who sheds pathogens, potentially with or without showing any signs or symptoms.

Asymptomatic Carrier Infected person who transmits pathogens to others while showing no signs or symptoms themselves.

Passive Carrier Uninfected individual who mechanically transfers pathogens, often via contaminated hands or clothing.