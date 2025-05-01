Back
Reservoir Natural habitat where a pathogen persists, allowing it to live, grow, and multiply over time. Pathogen Microorganism capable of causing disease, often persisting in specific habitats before infecting hosts. Human Reservoir Person or group in which a pathogen lives and multiplies, serving as a source of infection for others. Active Carrier Infected individual who sheds pathogens, potentially with or without showing any signs or symptoms. Asymptomatic Carrier Infected person who transmits pathogens to others while showing no signs or symptoms themselves. Passive Carrier Uninfected individual who mechanically transfers pathogens, often via contaminated hands or clothing. Nonhuman Reservoir Animal, plant, or environmental source that supports long-term survival and multiplication of pathogens. Environmental Reservoir Nonliving habitat such as soil or water where pathogens can persist and serve as sources of infection. Zoonosis Disease primarily existing in animals but capable of being transmitted to humans, directly or indirectly. Lyme Disease Tick-borne infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, often presenting with a bullseye rash and multisystem effects. Borrelia burgdorferi Spirochete bacterium with a corkscrew shape, responsible for causing Lyme disease in humans. Spirochete Bacterium characterized by a spiral or corkscrew shape, aiding in movement through viscous environments. Carrier Organism capable of transmitting pathogens to others, with or without displaying disease symptoms. Transmission Process by which pathogens move from a reservoir or carrier to a susceptible host, initiating infection. Zoonotic Disease Infection originating in animals that can be transferred to humans, often involving complex transmission cycles.
Reservoirs of Infection definitions
