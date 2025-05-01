Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Psychrophiles Organisms thriving in extremely cold environments, growing best between -5°C and 15°C.

Psychrotrophs Microbes growing in cool environments, such as refrigerators, with a range of 0°C to 35°C.

Mesophiles Microbes that grow optimally at moderate temperatures, including human body temperature, between 10°C and 45°C.

Thermophiles Microbes adapted to hot environments, with optimal growth between 40°C and 80°C.

Hyperthermophiles Organisms that flourish in extremely hot environments, growing best between 65°C and 115°C.

Obligate Aerobes Microbes that require oxygen for growth and cannot survive in its absence.