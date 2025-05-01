Back
Psychrophiles Organisms thriving in extremely cold environments, growing best between -5°C and 15°C. Psychrotrophs Microbes growing in cool environments, such as refrigerators, with a range of 0°C to 35°C. Mesophiles Microbes that grow optimally at moderate temperatures, including human body temperature, between 10°C and 45°C. Thermophiles Microbes adapted to hot environments, with optimal growth between 40°C and 80°C. Hyperthermophiles Organisms that flourish in extremely hot environments, growing best between 65°C and 115°C. Obligate Aerobes Microbes that require oxygen for growth and cannot survive in its absence. Facultative Anaerobes Microbes that grow with or without oxygen but exhibit better growth when oxygen is present. Microaerophiles Microbes needing only a small amount of oxygen; both excess and absence of oxygen are harmful. Obligate Anaerobes Microbes that cannot grow in the presence of oxygen and require oxygen-free environments. Aerotolerant Anaerobes Microbes that grow equally well with or without oxygen, unaffected by its presence. Acidophiles Microbes with an optimum pH below 5.5, thriving in acidic environments. Neutrophiles Microbes preferring near-neutral pH, with optimal growth between pH 5.5 and 7.9. Alkalophiles Microbes that grow best at basic or alkaline pH values, typically at or above pH 8. Halotolerant Microbes capable of surviving moderate salt concentrations, such as those found on human skin. Halophiles Microbes that require high salt concentrations for growth, thriving in environments above 15% sodium chloride.
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15