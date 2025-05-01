Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Binomial Nomenclature A Latin-based two-part system for naming organisms, consisting of a genus and species.

Genus The first part of a scientific name, always capitalized and italicized or underlined.

Species The second part of a scientific name, always lowercase and italicized or underlined.

Strain A genetic variant within a species, often indicated by a specific designation.

Strain Designation A label added to a scientific name to identify a particular genetic variant within a species.

Italicization A formatting style used for both genus and species names in scientific naming.