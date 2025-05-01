Back
Binomial Nomenclature A Latin-based two-part system for naming organisms, consisting of a genus and species. Genus The first part of a scientific name, always capitalized and italicized or underlined. Species The second part of a scientific name, always lowercase and italicized or underlined. Strain A genetic variant within a species, often indicated by a specific designation. Strain Designation A label added to a scientific name to identify a particular genetic variant within a species. Italicization A formatting style used for both genus and species names in scientific naming. Underlining An alternative formatting style to italicization for scientific names when handwritten. Latin The classical language used as the basis for scientific names in taxonomy. Carl Linnaeus The scientist who developed the two-part naming system for organisms in the 1700s. Microorganism A microscopic living entity, such as bacteria or fungi, classified using scientific naming. Bacterium A single-celled prokaryotic organism, often identified by genus, species, and sometimes strain. Fungus A eukaryotic organism, such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, named using the binomial system. Taxonomy The scientific discipline concerned with classifying and naming organisms.
Scientific Naming of Organisms definitions
