Topoisomerase Enzyme that relieves strain caused by DNA supercoiling ahead of the replication fork, ensuring smooth progression of replication.

Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequence where the process of making new DNA strands begins, attracting key enzymes to start replication.

Replication Fork Y-shaped region where the double helix is unwound, allowing new DNA strands to be synthesized.

Helicase Enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds, creating single-stranded templates.

Single-Stranded Binding Proteins Proteins that stabilize and protect single-stranded DNA, preventing reannealing and degradation during replication.

Primase Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers, providing starting points for DNA polymerases to build new DNA.