Topoisomerase Enzyme that relieves strain caused by DNA supercoiling ahead of the replication fork, ensuring smooth progression of replication. Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequence where the process of making new DNA strands begins, attracting key enzymes to start replication. Replication Fork Y-shaped region where the double helix is unwound, allowing new DNA strands to be synthesized. Helicase Enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds, creating single-stranded templates. Single-Stranded Binding Proteins Proteins that stabilize and protect single-stranded DNA, preventing reannealing and degradation during replication. Primase Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers, providing starting points for DNA polymerases to build new DNA. RNA Primer Short nucleic acid sequence that provides a free 3' hydroxyl group for DNA polymerase to initiate DNA synthesis. Leading Strand New DNA strand synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement. Lagging Strand New DNA strand synthesized discontinuously in short fragments, opposite to the replication fork movement. Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments formed on the lagging strand, later joined to create a continuous DNA molecule. DNA Polymerase III Main enzyme that extends new DNA by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of primers on both strands. DNA Polymerase I Enzyme that removes RNA primers and replaces them with DNA nucleotides during replication. DNA Ligase Enzyme that covalently links Okazaki fragments, sealing nicks to form a continuous DNA strand. Hydrogen Bonds Weak interactions between complementary DNA bases, broken during strand separation in replication.
Steps of DNA Replication definitions
