Steps of DNA Replication definitions

  • Topoisomerase
    Enzyme that relieves strain caused by DNA supercoiling ahead of the replication fork, ensuring smooth progression of replication.
  • Origin of Replication
    Specific DNA sequence where the process of making new DNA strands begins, attracting key enzymes to start replication.
  • Replication Fork
    Y-shaped region where the double helix is unwound, allowing new DNA strands to be synthesized.
  • Helicase
    Enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds, creating single-stranded templates.
  • Single-Stranded Binding Proteins
    Proteins that stabilize and protect single-stranded DNA, preventing reannealing and degradation during replication.
  • Primase
    Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers, providing starting points for DNA polymerases to build new DNA.
  • RNA Primer
    Short nucleic acid sequence that provides a free 3' hydroxyl group for DNA polymerase to initiate DNA synthesis.
  • Leading Strand
    New DNA strand synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement.
  • Lagging Strand
    New DNA strand synthesized discontinuously in short fragments, opposite to the replication fork movement.
  • Okazaki Fragments
    Short DNA segments formed on the lagging strand, later joined to create a continuous DNA molecule.
  • DNA Polymerase III
    Main enzyme that extends new DNA by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of primers on both strands.
  • DNA Polymerase I
    Enzyme that removes RNA primers and replaces them with DNA nucleotides during replication.
  • DNA Ligase
    Enzyme that covalently links Okazaki fragments, sealing nicks to form a continuous DNA strand.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak interactions between complementary DNA bases, broken during strand separation in replication.