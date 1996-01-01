Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Steps of DNA Replication
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?
Which of the following enzyme-function matches is incorrect?
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for removing RNA primers and replacing them with DNA?