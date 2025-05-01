Skip to main content
Back

Symbiotic Relationships definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Symbiosis
    A biological interaction involving close, long-term relationships between two different organisms or species.
  • Symbiotic Relationship
    A specific association between two organisms where at least one derives a benefit from the interaction.
  • Mutualism
    A biological relationship where both participating organisms gain benefits from their association.
  • Commensalism
    A relationship in which one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed.
  • Parasitism
    A relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of another, causing harm to the host.
  • Pathogen
    A disease-causing agent that always acts as a parasite, harming its host.
  • Host
    An organism that provides resources or shelter to another organism in a symbiotic relationship.
  • Benefit
    A positive outcome or advantage gained by an organism from a biological interaction.
  • Harm
    A negative effect experienced by an organism as a result of a biological relationship.
  • Species
    A group of organisms capable of interbreeding and producing fertile offspring, often involved in symbiotic interactions.
  • Barnacle
    A marine organism that attaches to larger animals, gaining transportation without affecting its host.
  • Whale
    A large marine mammal that can serve as a host in commensalistic relationships, remaining unaffected.
  • Tick
    A small parasite that feeds on the blood of mammals, often causing harm to its host.
  • Honeybee
    An insect that collects nectar and aids in pollination, exemplifying mutualistic interactions.
  • Pollination
    The transfer of pollen facilitated by animals, resulting in plant reproduction and mutualistic benefits.