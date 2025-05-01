Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Symbiosis A biological interaction involving close, long-term relationships between two different organisms or species.

Symbiotic Relationship A specific association between two organisms where at least one derives a benefit from the interaction.

Mutualism A biological relationship where both participating organisms gain benefits from their association.

Commensalism A relationship in which one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed.

Parasitism A relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of another, causing harm to the host.

Pathogen A disease-causing agent that always acts as a parasite, harming its host.