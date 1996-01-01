Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Symbiotic Relationships
Organisms that interact and live together on a permanent basis are in a relationship termed:
A relationship between two organisms in which one partner benefits and the other is harmed is termed:
Which of the following is an example of a commensal relationship?
Our microbiome is composed of a variety of microorganisms that live within and on our bodies. Research has shown our microbiota protects us against infectious pathogens, creates vitamins and minerals we need, and helps us digest our food. We act as a safe residence and food source for our microbiota. The relationship humans have with their microbiome could be described as?
a) A commensal relationship.
b) A resident relationship.
c) A mutual relationship.
d) A parasitic relationship.