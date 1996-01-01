Problem

Our microbiome is composed of a variety of microorganisms that live within and on our bodies. Research has shown our microbiota protects us against infectious pathogens, creates vitamins and minerals we need, and helps us digest our food. We act as a safe residence and food source for our microbiota. The relationship humans have with their microbiome could be described as?

a) A commensal relationship.

b) A resident relationship.

c) A mutual relationship.

d) A parasitic relationship.