Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Cardinal Temperatures Characteristic values marking the lowest, best, and highest temperatures at which a microbe can grow.

Minimum Temperature Lowest point on the temperature scale where cell growth is possible, though typically slow and ineffective.

Optimal Temperature Specific value where microbial growth rate is at its highest and cells multiply most rapidly.

Maximum Temperature Highest temperature permitting cell growth, usually resulting in slow or ineffective proliferation.

Cell Growth Rate Measurement of how quickly microbial cells increase in number under specific temperature conditions.

Psychrophiles Microbes thriving in extremely cold environments, with best growth between 0°C and 10°C, such as icebergs.