Cardinal Temperatures Characteristic values marking the lowest, best, and highest temperatures at which a microbe can grow. Minimum Temperature Lowest point on the temperature scale where cell growth is possible, though typically slow and ineffective. Optimal Temperature Specific value where microbial growth rate is at its highest and cells multiply most rapidly. Maximum Temperature Highest temperature permitting cell growth, usually resulting in slow or ineffective proliferation. Cell Growth Rate Measurement of how quickly microbial cells increase in number under specific temperature conditions. Psychrophiles Microbes thriving in extremely cold environments, with best growth between 0°C and 10°C, such as icebergs. Psychrotrophs Microbes preferring cool temperatures, often found in refrigerators, with optimal growth between 20°C and 30°C. Mesophiles Microbes adapted to moderate temperatures, commonly found in or on humans, with optimal growth near 35°C. Thermophiles Microbes flourishing in hot environments like hot springs, with optimal growth around 70°C. Hyperthermophiles Microbes surviving in extremely hot settings, such as hydrothermal vents, with optimal growth near 100°C. Bell Curve Graphical representation showing how cell growth rate varies with temperature, peaking at the optimal value. Hydrothermal Vents Deep ocean locations with extreme heat, serving as habitats for certain heat-loving microbes. Hot Springs Naturally heated water sources where thermophilic microbes can thrive due to elevated temperatures.
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth definitions
