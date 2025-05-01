Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lac Operon A genetic unit in E. coli controlling lactose metabolism, typically off but can be induced to turn on when lactose is present.

Inducible Operon A gene cluster that remains inactive until a specific molecule, such as lactose, triggers its activation.

Lac Z A gene within a bacterial operon encoding an enzyme essential for breaking down lactose into usable energy.

Lac Y A gene in the operon responsible for producing a protein that facilitates lactose entry into the cell.

Lac A A gene in the operon encoding an enzyme with a supportive role in lactose metabolism.

Lac I A regulatory gene producing a repressor protein that can block transcription of lactose-metabolizing genes.