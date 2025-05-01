Skip to main content
The Lac Operon definitions

  • Lac Operon
    A genetic unit in E. coli controlling lactose metabolism, typically off but can be induced to turn on when lactose is present.
  • Inducible Operon
    A gene cluster that remains inactive until a specific molecule, such as lactose, triggers its activation.
  • Lac Z
    A gene within a bacterial operon encoding an enzyme essential for breaking down lactose into usable energy.
  • Lac Y
    A gene in the operon responsible for producing a protein that facilitates lactose entry into the cell.
  • Lac A
    A gene in the operon encoding an enzyme with a supportive role in lactose metabolism.
  • Lac I
    A regulatory gene producing a repressor protein that can block transcription of lactose-metabolizing genes.
  • Repressor Protein
    A molecule that binds to a DNA sequence, preventing RNA polymerase from initiating gene transcription.
  • Lac Operator
    A DNA segment where a repressor protein attaches to block transcription of downstream genes.
  • Lac Promoter
    A DNA region where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription of the operon's genes.
  • RNA Polymerase
    An enzyme that synthesizes mRNA from a DNA template, initiating gene expression.
  • Allolactose
    A lactose-derived molecule that binds to and inactivates the repressor, allowing gene transcription.
  • Transcription
    The process where RNA polymerase creates an mRNA copy from a DNA template, enabling gene expression.
  • Translation
    The cellular process where mRNA is decoded to produce proteins, such as enzymes for lactose metabolism.
  • E. coli
    A bacterial species commonly used to study gene regulation, including the lac operon system.
  • Operator
    A regulatory DNA sequence where repressors can bind to control access of RNA polymerase to genes.