Lac Operon A genetic unit in E. coli controlling lactose metabolism, typically off but can be induced to turn on when lactose is present. Inducible Operon A gene cluster that remains inactive until a specific molecule, such as lactose, triggers its activation. Lac Z A gene within a bacterial operon encoding an enzyme essential for breaking down lactose into usable energy. Lac Y A gene in the operon responsible for producing a protein that facilitates lactose entry into the cell. Lac A A gene in the operon encoding an enzyme with a supportive role in lactose metabolism. Lac I A regulatory gene producing a repressor protein that can block transcription of lactose-metabolizing genes. Repressor Protein A molecule that binds to a DNA sequence, preventing RNA polymerase from initiating gene transcription. Lac Operator A DNA segment where a repressor protein attaches to block transcription of downstream genes. Lac Promoter A DNA region where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription of the operon's genes. RNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes mRNA from a DNA template, initiating gene expression. Allolactose A lactose-derived molecule that binds to and inactivates the repressor, allowing gene transcription. Transcription The process where RNA polymerase creates an mRNA copy from a DNA template, enabling gene expression. Translation The cellular process where mRNA is decoded to produce proteins, such as enzymes for lactose metabolism. E. coli A bacterial species commonly used to study gene regulation, including the lac operon system. Operator A regulatory DNA sequence where repressors can bind to control access of RNA polymerase to genes.
The Lac Operon definitions
