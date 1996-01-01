Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

The Lac Operon

Next Topic
1

concept

The Lac Operon

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

The protein that binds to the operator of the lac operon to prevent transcription is encoded by which gene?

3
Problem

The lac operon is a(n) _______________ operon that is typically ______________.

4

concept

In the Absence of Lactose

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5

concept

In the Presence of Lactose

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
6
Problem

In the lac operon, which of the following functions does the lactose molecule serve:

7
Problem

If E. coli bacteria are grown in the presence of lactose:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.