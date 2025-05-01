Skip to main content
Transplantation definitions

  • Autograft
    Tissue transplanted from one part of a person's body to another part of the same individual, eliminating immune rejection risk.
  • Isograft
    Tissue transferred between genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins, resulting in minimal immune response.
  • Allograft
    Tissue transplanted between genetically different members of the same species, often requiring immunosuppression to prevent rejection.
  • Xenograft
    Tissue or organ transplanted from a donor of a different species, such as a pig heart valve into a human recipient.
  • Graft
    Biological material, including tissues, organs, or cells, transferred to restore function in a recipient.
  • Transplant Rejection
    Immune response where recipient cells recognize donor antigens as foreign, leading to attack and possible graft failure.
  • Human Leukocyte Antigen
    Cell surface proteins, also known as MHC molecules, crucial for distinguishing self from non-self in transplantation.
  • MHC Molecule
    Major proteins on cell surfaces that present antigens and are central to immune recognition during transplantation.
  • Type IV Hypersensitivity
    Delayed, T cell-mediated immune reaction responsible for most transplant rejections, especially with non-identical donors.
  • Immunosuppressant
    Medication used to dampen the immune response, often required lifelong after transplantation to prevent rejection.
  • Bone Marrow Transplant
    Procedure replacing impaired marrow with donor cells, effectively transferring a new immune system to the recipient.
  • Graft-versus-Host Disease
    Complication where donor immune cells attack recipient tissues after bone marrow transplantation, causing organ inflammation.
  • Dendritic Cell
    Immune cell that processes and presents donor antigens to T cells, initiating transplant rejection.
  • Cytotoxic T Cell
    Immune cell activated during rejection, responsible for attacking and destroying transplanted graft cells.
  • HLA Matching
    Process of selecting donors with similar human leukocyte antigens to minimize immune-mediated graft rejection.