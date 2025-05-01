Back
Autograft Tissue transplanted from one part of a person's body to another part of the same individual, eliminating immune rejection risk. Isograft Tissue transferred between genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins, resulting in minimal immune response. Allograft Tissue transplanted between genetically different members of the same species, often requiring immunosuppression to prevent rejection. Xenograft Tissue or organ transplanted from a donor of a different species, such as a pig heart valve into a human recipient. Graft Biological material, including tissues, organs, or cells, transferred to restore function in a recipient. Transplant Rejection Immune response where recipient cells recognize donor antigens as foreign, leading to attack and possible graft failure. Human Leukocyte Antigen Cell surface proteins, also known as MHC molecules, crucial for distinguishing self from non-self in transplantation. MHC Molecule Major proteins on cell surfaces that present antigens and are central to immune recognition during transplantation. Type IV Hypersensitivity Delayed, T cell-mediated immune reaction responsible for most transplant rejections, especially with non-identical donors. Immunosuppressant Medication used to dampen the immune response, often required lifelong after transplantation to prevent rejection. Bone Marrow Transplant Procedure replacing impaired marrow with donor cells, effectively transferring a new immune system to the recipient. Graft-versus-Host Disease Complication where donor immune cells attack recipient tissues after bone marrow transplantation, causing organ inflammation. Dendritic Cell Immune cell that processes and presents donor antigens to T cells, initiating transplant rejection. Cytotoxic T Cell Immune cell activated during rejection, responsible for attacking and destroying transplanted graft cells. HLA Matching Process of selecting donors with similar human leukocyte antigens to minimize immune-mediated graft rejection.
Transplantation definitions
