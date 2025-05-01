Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Autograft Tissue transplanted from one part of a person's body to another part of the same individual, eliminating immune rejection risk.

Isograft Tissue transferred between genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins, resulting in minimal immune response.

Allograft Tissue transplanted between genetically different members of the same species, often requiring immunosuppression to prevent rejection.

Xenograft Tissue or organ transplanted from a donor of a different species, such as a pig heart valve into a human recipient.

Graft Biological material, including tissues, organs, or cells, transferred to restore function in a recipient.

Transplant Rejection Immune response where recipient cells recognize donor antigens as foreign, leading to attack and possible graft failure.