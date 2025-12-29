Transplantation, also known as grafting, involves transferring living biological tissue from one site to another or between organisms to restore function. The biological material used in transplantation is called graft tissue, which can include tissues, entire organs, or even individual cells. There are four primary types of grafts, classified based on the source of the graft tissue.

Autografts involve transplanting tissue from one part of a patient's body to another part of the same individual. For example, skin taken from a person's thigh and grafted onto a burn on their arm is an autograft. This type of graft is characterized by the source and recipient being the same person, minimizing the risk of immune rejection.

Isografts occur between genetically identical individuals, such as identical twins. In this case, tissue like bone marrow can be transplanted from one twin to the other. Since the donor and recipient share the same genetic makeup, isografts typically have a low risk of rejection.

Allografts involve transplantation between genetically different members of the same species. For instance, a kidney donated by an unrelated human to another person is an allograft. Because the donor and recipient are genetically distinct, the recipient’s immune system may recognize the graft as foreign, increasing the risk of rejection.

Xenografts refer to grafts sourced from a completely different species. An example is a heart valve taken from a pig and implanted into a human. Xenografts are more likely to trigger immune responses due to the significant genetic differences between species.

Understanding these types of grafts is essential for grasping the complexities of transplantation medicine. Each graft type presents unique challenges, especially regarding immune compatibility and the potential for graft rejection. The immune system’s response to transplanted tissue is a critical factor influencing the success of transplantation procedures.