Antiviral Proteins Host cell molecules induced by interferons that inhibit viral replication, often by triggering apoptosis in infected cells. Pattern Recognition Receptors Cytoplasmic sensors, such as RIG-like receptors, that detect viral RNA and initiate immune responses. RIG-like Receptors A subset of cytoplasmic pattern recognition receptors specialized in detecting viral RNA within host cells. Apoptosis Programmed cell death mechanism that eliminates infected cells, limiting viral replication and spread. Interferons Cytokines released by infected cells that signal neighboring cells to produce antiviral proteins. Antigen Presentation Display of intracellular antigens on the cell surface via MHC class I molecules to alert immune cells. MHC Class I Molecules Surface proteins that present intracellular antigens to cytotoxic T cells, enabling detection of infected cells. Natural Killer Cells Immune cells that destroy host cells lacking MHC class I molecules or presenting abnormal surface markers. Cytotoxic T Cells Immune cells that recognize antigens presented by MHC class I molecules and induce apoptosis in infected cells. Antibody-dependent Enhancement A process where antibodies facilitate viral entry into macrophages, enhancing viral replication instead of neutralization. Macrophages Phagocytic immune cells that can engulf pathogens; some viruses exploit them for replication via antibody-dependent enhancement. Viral Surface Proteins Molecules on the viral envelope or capsid that interact with host cells and are targets for antibodies. Mutation Genetic changes in viral genomes that alter surface proteins, enabling evasion of antibody recognition. Immune Evasion Strategies used by viruses to avoid detection or elimination by the host immune system, ensuring successful replication. Fake MHC Class I Molecules Viral mimics of host MHC class I proteins displayed on infected cells to deceive immune surveillance.
Viruses Evade the Immune Response definitions
