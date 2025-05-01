Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antiviral Proteins Host cell molecules induced by interferons that inhibit viral replication, often by triggering apoptosis in infected cells.

Pattern Recognition Receptors Cytoplasmic sensors, such as RIG-like receptors, that detect viral RNA and initiate immune responses.

RIG-like Receptors A subset of cytoplasmic pattern recognition receptors specialized in detecting viral RNA within host cells.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death mechanism that eliminates infected cells, limiting viral replication and spread.

Interferons Cytokines released by infected cells that signal neighboring cells to produce antiviral proteins.

Antigen Presentation Display of intracellular antigens on the cell surface via MHC class I molecules to alert immune cells.