Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Intro to How Viruses Evade the Immune Response
1) Viruses Prevent Antiviral Effects of AVPs
Host cells that are infected with a virus should undergo apoptosis. However, some viruses can prevent host cells from undergoing apoptosis and thus allowing the virus to continue to replicate within the infected cell. All of the following are ways viruses prevent host cell apoptosis except which of these answers?
A virus that causes the infected host cell to express and present “fake” MHC I molecules on its surface is evading detection from which host immune cells?
Some viruses want to be engulfed by phagocytic immune cells. These viruses use some of the same survival mechanisms that bacterial pathogens use to survive and replicate within a phagocyte. Those mechanisms include all of the following except which of these answers?
Which of the following statements about viruses is false?