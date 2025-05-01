Problem 1
Most human infections caused by species of Rickettsia ___________.
a. Are acquired from fomites
b. Could be prevented by hand washing
c. Are transmitted via vectors
d. Are sexually transmitted
Problem 2
The bacterium that causes spotted fever rickettsiosis (RMSF) is more likely to infect a human ______________.
a. If an infected tick feeds for several hours
b. When an infected tick initially penetrates the skin
c. When contaminated tick feces dry and become airborne
d. If the human is exposed to rodent feces containing the bacterium
Problem 3
The most severe rickettsial illness is caused by __________.
a. Rickettsia typhi
b. Rickettsia rickettsii
c. Orientia tsutsugamushi
d. Ehrlichia chaffeensis
Problem 4
The smallest cellular microbes are __________.
a. Rickettsias
b. Mycoplasmas
c. Chlamydias
d. Both a and c
Problem 5
The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
Problem 6
Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?
a. Epidemic typhus
b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
c. Murine typhus
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
Problem 7
Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above
Problem 8
Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?
a. Treponema pallidum endemicum
b. Treponema pallidum pertenue
c. Treponema pallidum pallidum
d. Treponema carateum
Problem 9
Which of the following is not true of cholera?
a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.
b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.
c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.
d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.
Problem 10
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above
Problem 11
Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?
a. Treponema pallidum pertenue
b. Borrelia burgdorferi
c. Borrelia recurrentis
d. Leptospira interrogans
Problem 12
The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae
Problem 13
Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused these lesions?
a. Ornithosis
b. Syphilis
c. Trachoma
d. Pneumonia
Problem 1
Label the following stages and structures of the chlamydia life cycle: elementary body, endocytosis, vesicle, host cell, inclusion body, reticulate body. For B–D, indicate how many hours have typically transpired since infection. <IMAGE>
Problem 2
Label inclusion, elementary, and reticulate bodies of Chlamydia: <IMAGE>
Problem 1
Suggest a hypothesis to explain why rickettsias are obligate parasites.
Problem 2
Describe the three developmental stages of the bacteria Ehrlichia and Anaplasma.
Problem 3
Why have scientists had problems identifying the virulence factors of Treponema pallidum pallidum?
Problem 4
Describe the phases of untreated syphilis.
Problem 5
Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.
Problem 6
Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.
Problem 1
Match the disease with the causative pathogen in the list.
___ Spotted fever rickettsiosis
___ Murine typhus
___ Epidemic typhus
___ Scrub typhus
___ Ehrlichiosis
A. Rickettsia typhi
B. Rickettsia prowazekii
C. Rickettsia rickettsii
D. Orientia tsutsugamushi
E. Ehrlichia chaffeensis
Problem 2
Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.
___ Rickettsia typhi
___ Rickettsia prowazekii
___ Rickettsia rickettsii
___ Orientia tsutsugamushi
___ Ehrlichia chaffeensis
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
___ Borrelia recurrentis
___ Anaplasma phagocytophilum
A. Rat flea
B. Body louse
C. Hard tick
D. Mite
E. Soft tick
Problem 3
Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.
___ Chlamydophila psittaci
___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae
___ Chlamydia trachomatis
___ Treponema pallidum pallidum
___ Treponema pallidum pertenue
___ Treponema pallidum endemicum
___ Treponema carateum
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
A. Syphilis
B. Trachoma
C. Sinusitis
D. Lymphogranuloma venereum
E. Proctitis
F. Pelvic inflammatory disease
G. Ornithosis
H. Yaws
I. Bejel
J. Pinta
K. Lyme disease
Problem 4
Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).
___ Peptic ulcers
___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)
___ Blood poisoning
___ Cholera
A. Vibrio cholerae
B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
C. Vibrio vulnificus
D. Campylobacter jejuni
E. Helicobacter pylori
Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
