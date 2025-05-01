Problem 1
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
Problem 2
Of the following fungi, which is usually transmitted from person to person?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Tricophyton rubrum
d. Aspergillus fumigatus
Problem 3
Which of the following is not used to identify true fungal pathogens?
a. Growth at 25°C and 37°C to show dimorphism
b. GMS staining of infected tissues
c. Serological testing
d. Clinical symptoms alone
Problem 4
Because amphotericin B is toxic to humans, most clinicians prescribe it only for ______.
a. dermatophyte infections
b. Malassezia infections
c. systemic infections
d. mushroom poisoning
Problem 5
Ringworm is caused by a____
a. helminth
b. dermatophyte
c. dimorphic fungus
d. commensal fungus
Problem 6
Which of the following is considered a classical opportunistic fungus?
a. Blastomyces
b. Histoplasma
c. Fonsecaea
d. Aspergillus
Problem 7
Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic
Problem 8
The term dermatophyte refers to_____.
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
Problem 9
Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Mycetoma
c. Phaeohyphomycosis
d. Sporotrichosis
Problem 10
Which of the following systemic mycoses is endemic to the deserts of the southwestern
United States?
a. Blastomycosis
b. Coccidioidomycosis
c. Histoplasmosis
d. Paracoccidioidomycosis
Problem 11
A spherule stage is seen in humans infected with what organism?
a. Blastomyces dermatitidis
b. Coccidioides immitis
c. Histoplasma capsulatum
d. Paracoccidioides brasiliensis
Problem 12
Of the following fungal diseases, which is found in almost all terminal AIDS patients?
a. Chromoblastomycosis
b. Blastomycosis
c. Candidiasis
d. Mycetoma
Problem 13
The number of mycoses and cases of microsporidiosis worldwide are rising, in part because ______.
a. the number of fungi in the environment is rising
b. the number of immunocompromised individuals in the population is rising
c. fungi have become more pathogenic
d. fungi are developing a new tendency to spread between people
Problem 14
Fungal allergens generally stimulate what type of reaction?
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
Problem 15
A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition
Problem 16
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
Problem 17
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis
Problem 18
Mycetismus is caused by _______.
a. inhalation of fungal allergens
b. ingestion of mushrooms
c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin
d. close contact with infected individuals
Problem 19
One of the more poisonous mycotoxins is produced by _________.
a. Amanita phalloides
b. Amanita muscaria
c. Psilocybe cubensis
d. Claviceps purpurea
Problem 20
Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?
a. Invasive medical procedures
b. AIDS
c. Chronic illness such as diabetes
d. Short-term treatment with antibacterial agents
Problem 1
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.
Problem 2
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Problem 3
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Dermatophytoses are always contracted from the environment.
Problem 4
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Chromoblastomycosis and phaeohyphomycosis are both caused by dark-pigmented ascomycetes.
Problem 5
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Sporotrichosis is often caused by introduction of fungi beneath the skin by a thorn prick.
Problem 6
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Problem 8
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.
Problem 9
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Problem 10
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Almost everyone has allergies to fungal elements.
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Back