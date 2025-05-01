Skip to main content
Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI)
12. Monopoly / Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) / Problem 7
Problem 7

If an industry has three firms with market shares of 40%, 30%, and 30%, what is the HHI?

