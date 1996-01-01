Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Markets for the Factors of Production

Shifts in Labor Supply

1

concept

Shifts in Labor Supply

Problem

A low birthrate in Japan led to a general increase in the age of the population in the country. During the 1990s, this led to a decrease in the number of working age people in Japan. What would we expect to occur in the labor market?

3
Problem

The wages paid to pastry and sous chefs are $15 and $25, respectively. If pastry and sous chefs are alternative opportunities and the sous chef wage increased to $30, what would occur in the labor market for pastry chefs?

