Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microeconomics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Shifts in Labor Supply
A low birthrate in Japan led to a general increase in the age of the population in the country. During the 1990s, this led to a decrease in the number of working age people in Japan. What would we expect to occur in the labor market?
The wages paid to pastry and sous chefs are $15 and $25, respectively. If pastry and sous chefs are alternative opportunities and the sous chef wage increased to $30, what would occur in the labor market for pastry chefs?