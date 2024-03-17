18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics
Budget Constraint
Multiple Choice
The Amazing Andy spends all of his $1,200 income on magic tricks. If card tricks cost $50 and wand tricks cost $300, which of the following consumption bundles lies upon Amazing Andy's budget constraint?
Multiple Choice
Lil Kiddo just got $10 for his allowance. He has big dreams for that money and plans to buy out the toy store, slapping down the tenner at the cash register. Disillusioned, he decides to buy pogs for $0.50 each and action figures for $2 each. Which consumption bundle is unaffordable to Lil Kiddo?
