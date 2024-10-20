The Amazing Andy spends all of his $1,200 income on magic tricks. If card tricks cost $50 and wand tricks cost $300, which of the following consumption bundles lies upon Amazing Andy's budget constraint?
18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics
Budget Constraint
