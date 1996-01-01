- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which interpretation best justifies the recommendation to practice portion control with avocado despite its healthier fats when compared to a carrot and a potato chip?
Which processing or preparation method most commonly increases a food's energy density?
According to general label guidance, a %DV of 20% or more for a nutrient per serving is considered:
Which DRI term represents the range of macronutrient intake (as percent of total energy) associated with reduced risk of chronic disease while providing essential nutrients?
Using MyPlate principles (half plate fruits & vegetables, a quarter protein, a quarter grains), which composed meal best follows the guidance for a single adult serving?
How often are the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) mandated to be updated by U.S. law?
Two cereal products list %DV on their labels for fiber and iron. Cereal A: Fiber 20% DV, Iron 15% DV. Cereal B: Fiber 12% DV, Iron 25% DV. For a consumer who wants to maximize fiber but still get some iron, which cereal is more nutrient-dense for fiber and which for iron, and what is the appropriate label-based interpretation?
A client orders a restaurant pasta entrée with creamy sauce and a 20‑oz sugary soda. Using DGA strategies from the lesson, which practical plan best reduces excess calories, saturated fat, and added sugars while maintaining satisfaction?
A nutrient lacks sufficient evidence for an RDA but has an AI set. Which inference is most accurate about the certainty and intended use of the AI compared with an RDA?
Which DRI value is explicitly intended to meet the needs of about 97–98% of healthy individuals?
Why are DRIs described as 'evidence-based' and population-specific rather than universal single targets for every person?
A nutritionist uses a standard EER formula to counsel a client who then gains weight despite following the calculated kcal target. Which critical appraisal best explains why this occurred and how to proceed?
Integrative multi-step: Use the female EER equation provided below to calculate EER for a 40-year-old woman, 1.65 m tall, 68 kg, with 'low active' PA = 1.12. Then explain how you would use a 6-week weight log to determine whether this EER over- or under-estimates her true energy needs. (Female equation: EER = 354 − (6.91 × age) + PA × (9.36 × weight_kg + 726 × height_m)).
A lactating 32-year-old woman has a 3-day sodium record: 2100 mg, 2400 mg, 2600 mg. Calculate the 3-day average and analyze the result relative to the sodium CDRR threshold of 2300 mg/day. Provide numerical average and interpretation.