Integrative multi-step: Use the female EER equation provided below to calculate EER for a 40-year-old woman, 1.65 m tall, 68 kg, with 'low active' PA = 1.12. Then explain how you would use a 6-week weight log to determine whether this EER over- or under-estimates her true energy needs. (Female equation: EER = 354 − (6.91 × age) + PA × (9.36 × weight_kg + 726 × height_m)).