Back
Accessory Organs
Accessory Organs
Accessory Organs
Problem 1
Which digestive consequence is most likely in a patient after cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) who consumes a large, fatty meal?
A
They will have immediate and permanent increasement of pancreatic enzyme secretion that fully compensates for loss of gallbladder regardless of meal fat content, so no change in fat digestion is expected.
B
They will no longer produce any bile at all because the gallbladder is the primary site of bile synthesis, which will completely prevent any fat digestion in all meals thereafter.
C
They may have difficulty digesting a very large, fatty meal because bile is delivered in a continuous low-volume flow rather than the concentrated bolus release during gallbladder contraction, potentially reducing immediate emulsification efficiency.
D
They will secrete bile exclusively into the colon instead of the small intestine, thereby enhancing fat absorption in the large intestine more than before the surgery.
