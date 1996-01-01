Skip to main content
Which set of accessory organs directly adds fluids into the duodenum during digestion?
Spleen and appendix, lymphoid organs near the gut but not involved in secreting digestive fluids into the small intestine
Stomach and pyloric sphincter, organs that process and regulate chyme leaving the stomach but are not accessory fluid-secreting organs into the duodenum
Liver, gallbladder, and pancreas
Salivary glands and tonsils — structures that release saliva and immunologic secretions in the oral cavity but do not empty fluids directly into the duodenum
