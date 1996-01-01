- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which description best defines the acceptable daily intake (ADI) and explains why it is expressed in mg/kg body weight?
A sweetener has an ADI of 5 mg/kg body weight. What is the maximum mg of that sweetener a person weighing 70 kg can consume per day without exceeding the ADI?
A meta-analysis reports that short-term trials of alternative sweeteners did not show harm but some observational studies suggest possible increased total energy intake in habitual users. Which conclusion is the most balanced and evidence-based?
A 60 kg individual uses a brand of saccharin with an ADI of 5 mg/kg. Each single-serve packet contains 36 mg of saccharin. How many full packets can the individual consume in one day without exceeding the ADI?
Compare two sweeteners for a 70 kg person: Sweetener X has ADI 10 mg/kg and Sweetener Y has ADI 4 mg/kg. Which sweetener allows a larger absolute daily intake in mg, and what are those mg values?
Sweetener A has a relative sweetness of 200× and Sweetener B has a relative sweetness of 800× compared to sucrose. How many milligrams of each are required to match the sweetness of 30 grams of sucrose, and by what factor is one sweetener more concentrated than the other per mg?
Two sweeteners are being compared for reformulation: Sweetener M is 300× sweeter with an ADI of 12 mg/kg, and Sweetener N is 900× sweeter with an ADI of 5 mg/kg. For a population average body weight of 70 kg and a beverage containing 15 g sucrose per serving, which sweetener allows more servings per day before exceeding its ADI? Show your reasoning.
A nutrition journalist claims: 'Because alternative sweeteners are hundreds of times sweeter than sugar, they trick appetite control centers and inevitably cause overeating and weight gain.' Which critique best evaluates this claim?
Which of these tailored dietary recommendations synthesizes ADI knowledge and appetite considerations for a person who wants to reduce caloric beverage intake without risking compensatory overeating?
Which statement about FDA approval of alternative sweeteners is accurate and relevant for dietary advice?